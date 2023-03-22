Federal farm bill discussion in Montana

Sen. Steve Daines roundtable discussion with ag and forestry officials at Montana State...
Sen. Steve Daines roundtable discussion with ag and forestry officials at Montana State University Bozeman(Sen. Steve Daines)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOZEMAN, M.T. (KFYR) - The federal farm bill is set to expire this year, and legislators are reaching out for public input on what they want to see signed into law.

Last week, Sen. Steve Daines held a roundtable discussion with ag and forestry officials at Montana State University Bozeman.

Some of the priorities they talked about included improving land management, developing and sustaining youth education programs, and making sure the USDA remains well-functioning.

“This input is helpful for us on the farm bill. We must never, ever forget the foundation of this state is agriculture and if we ever lost that, I think we would lose who we are as Montanans and the greatness of this state,” said Daines.

The farm bill is renewed every five years and expires by the end of September.

