ND lawmakers vote down front license plate requirements bill

ND license plate sample
ND license plate sample(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Motorists who were hoping to ditch their front license plates ran into a roadblock Wednesday — those plates are not going anywhere.

Lawmakers voted down House Bill 1295, which would’ve allowed motorists to do away with their front plate. The Bismarck and Mandan Police Departments, along with the Highway Patrol, are among the law enforcement agencies that opposed it. They say it would have made it more challenging to report criminal activity, among other things.

“This bill will harm small businesses and affect public safety for the sake of aesthetics. Madame President, public security and safety must remain the state’s top priorities,” said Senator Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson.

29 states, including North Dakota, still require front and rear plates. The bill failed by a vote of 6-40.

Previous Coverage: ND lawmakers consider front license plate requirements bill

