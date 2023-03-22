ND lawmakers pass oil tax trigger bill

Oil well in the snow
Oil well in the snow(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, oil prices were high... really high. So high, the state is expected to rake in the second most it ever has in oil tax revenue. But that might never happen again.

Long story short, the North Dakota oil and gas industry may be getting a tax break. Long story long, it’s because the state Senate voted to do away with a trigger that was put into place eight years ago.

Currently, anytime the price of oil remains around $95 per barrel for three consecutive months, oil production and extraction in North Dakota get taxed at a higher rate. The industry is asking for a tax cut, but lawmakers are divided.

“The bottom line is that we are competing with other states for capital to further develop our energy sector, and we are losing,” said Senator Dale Patten, R-Watford City.

“I would think that the amount of money that we’ve saved these oil companies over the past seven, eight years, whatever that is, far exceeds anything that they paid out here in this trigger,” said Senator Larry Luick, R-Fairmount.

The bill (HB 1286) passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities.

One senator who opposed the bill noted the approximately $130 million made from this trigger tax over the past biennium would’ve been more than enough to pay for universal school lunches, a bill that was gutted before being passed in the House before crossover.

Previous Coverage: Oil tax trigger bill passes House

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot
Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event
Clearing snow at the Community Bowl in Bismarck
Too much snow for spring sports in ND
Bismarck man accused of terrorizing
Bismarck man accused of threatening neighbors with gun
Wachter assistant principal being investigated
Wachter Middle School assistant principal under investigation
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Bill defeated to provide grants for dyslexia resources in ND
ND license plate sample
ND lawmakers vote down front license plate requirements bill
ND Senate votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph; already passed House
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo a sign marking the boundary of the Crow Indian...
Montana couple faces murder charges in Crow Indian Reservation girl’s 2019 death