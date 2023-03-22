Minot businessman gets liquor license transfer approved after adjusting plans

Bar area at the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot
Bar area at the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders have approved a liquor license transfer for a Minot businessman after his initial request raised questions about the city’s licensing policies.

At Monday’s meeting, the city council approved the transfer for Jon Lakoduk to sell liquor inside the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot.

But, instead of in the corner of the event center’s main room, Lakoduk will have to set up his own store in the event center’s basement and get a special event permit to sell for each event in the main area upstairs.

In rejecting the initial transfer, Minot Police said it did not comply with existing liquor laws, and the council is pushing to re-evaluate the current policies.

“We’re just looking into the future of trying to help the city craft more business-friendly ordinances not only for alcohol, but just in general, and be open for business, as we move into, what will be a new era in Minot, with some of the economic impacts that are coming in the next five to ten years,” said Lakoduk.

Lakoduk added that an off-duty, uniformed police officer would be present at events as well.

Previous Coverage: Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

