Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

Jacqueline Moore trold WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.

“Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn’t matter it was still a child,” Moore said. “Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Charges filed in Ward County fatal crash investigation
Minot man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver sentenced in deadly assault on patient
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey
Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
8 dolphins dead in Sea Isle City
Lucas Weinberg
World Down Syndrome Day
Bar area at the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot
Minot businessman gets liquor license transfer approved after adjusting plans
spring of snow delays
Too much snow for spring sports in ND