Million Dollar Quartet to perform at Norsk Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year’s Norsk Høstfest will feature a taste of Broadway and Medora.

Organizers with Epic Events announced Wednesday that Million Dollar Quartet, in partnership with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, will take the stage Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show tells the story of how music legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley came together in 1956 for one of the greatest jam sessions ever.

It’s the first time the Tony-award-winning Million Dollar Quartet will perform at Høstfest.

They join a 2023 Høstfest lineup that already includes comedian and late-night host Jay Leno.

The 2023 Norsk Høstfest is Sept. 27-30 in Minot.

We’ll hear from organizers on the announcement later Wednesday.

