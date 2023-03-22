Legacy High School undergoing construction for a new wing

Legacy construction
Legacy construction(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy High School is getting a new wing constructed to help students reach their potential.

Wednesday, Your News Leader spoke with Bismarck Public Schools’ business and operations manager and Legacy’s assistant principal to see how the new space will enhance students’ learning.

The new Legacy wing has been under construction since last spring, and after completion, the high school will have three educational wings.

“What it does is it brings all three of our high schools into alignment as far as how many classrooms they’d have available for students. We’re doing some additional special needs space, support space actually, for those kids also,” said Darin Scherr, Bismarck Public Schools business and operations manager.

It will bring all BPS high schools to the 1,600-student capacity.

“It was designed with a third wing option, we didn’t have the third wing of course when we opened, so we just didn’t know when. I think our boards have been pretty conservative of not overbuilding and watching our growth, and it came to a time where it was time, we needed to do it. We’re actually a little bit over capacity now,” said Scherr.

The new space will have a new culinary arts classroom in conjunction with Saber Sip, a coffee shop that students from the special education classes will be helping run for work experience.

“The big part about it is there’s a lot of exploratory spaces in the new space, and so it gives those kids an opportunity to work as a team in some cases. And to determine what their best interests are and try to make a decision about their life path, and where they’re going to go later on in life,” said Ryan Riehl, assistant principal.

They hope to have construction completed for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The project cost is around $13.5 million.

