Leaders honor memory of Montana’s last Pearl Harbor survivor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Congressional leaders in Montana are honoring the memory of the state’s last Pearl Harbor survivor, who passed away on Friday.

Charlie Dowd was just completing a night shift on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked.

With only a t-shirt and trousers, he quickly went to the armory, grabbed a gun, and fired at incoming planes.

Dowd suffered several burns in the attack.

”Charlie’s heroism and that of others on that day undoubtedly saved lives. Their bravery and resolve should be commended,” said Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana.

In a statement, Senator Steve Daines said: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him today. Charlie’s story is a solemn reminder that freedom is never free. Heroes like Charlie Dowd are who make Montana the last best place. He will be missed greatly.”

In a statement, Senator Jon Tester said: “Charlie Dowd’s extraordinary courage at Pearl Harbor and exemplary service is what makes our country the greatest in the world, and we owe him a deep debt that can never be repaid. He is one of Montana’s very best, and he will be sorely missed.”

Dowd turned 99 in December.

Charlie Dowd (Courtesy: Gov. Greg Gianforte)

