Emergency siren loan approved by Ward County Commissioners

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The outdoor emergency siren systems in Ward County are getting an upgrade, but not every city can afford it.

The 911 committee brought their proposal to the Ward County Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday morning concerning loaning funds to assist communities in need of funding the update.

The commissioners approved the loan.

The rest of the update includes radios for emergency responders. Kelly Haugan, the county’s emergency management director, said they’re collecting more information on how much each city needs.

“If all 30 sirens were to take the assistance, it would cost approximately $115,000, which is already accounted for in the operation’s budget,” said Haugan.

The committee’s recommendation will be taken to the city council meeting next for approval.

Previous Coverage: Funding for outdoor emergency siren upgrade to be proposed in Ward County

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.