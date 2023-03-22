Dakota Zoo penguin entered into competition to spread awareness on conservation efforts

Penguins at Dakota Zoo
Penguins at Dakota Zoo(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One penguin at the Dakota Zoo is getting a special spotlight.

Banks is the lucky guy and got entered by his zookeepers into a worldwide competition to spread awareness about conservation efforts for African Penguins.

Penguins from all over the world were submitted to be a part of the “March of the Penguin Madness” bracket.

Participants can vote on Penguins International’s website and learn about factors that make survival hard. The conservation agency wants to help spread awareness about what threatens the species.

“Penguins International is a penguin conservation agency. It’s one of our AZA partners. Just kind of spread awareness for all the species of penguins and how they need help and how there are a lot of factors going against these guys, but how zoos are also doing a lot of work to combat that,” said Adrianna Leiske, zookeeper at the Dakota Zoo.

She says some of the factors that make it challenging for them are climate change, human encroachment, guano harvesting and overfishing affecting their food source.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Charges filed in Ward County fatal crash investigation
Minot man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver sentenced in deadly assault on patient
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Lucas Weinberg
World Down Syndrome Day
Bar area at the Regency Event Center in downtown Minot
Minot businessman gets liquor license transfer approved after adjusting plans
spring of snow delays
Too much snow for spring sports in ND
Charlie Dowd
Leaders honor memory of Montana’s last Pearl Harbor survivor