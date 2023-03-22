Class A Girls All-State Basketball
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Miss Basketball winner, plus two other finalists, a state champion M.V.P. and a 9th-grader — that’s the make-up of the Class-A Girls First-Team All-State roster as voted on by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Century’s Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew are both on the 1st-team for the second year in a row. Nissley also won the Miss Basketball Award and she’s going to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next year.
First Team
- Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century
- Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
- Miriley Simon, West Fargo
- Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River
- Leelee Bell, Minot
Second Team
- Maggie Fricke, Minot
- Ashton Safranski, Fargo Davies
- Brenna Dick, West Fargo Sheyenne
- Ella Falk, Jamestown
- Chloe Pfau, West Fargo
- Brooklyn Felchle, Bismarck Legacy
- Amya Gourneau, Turtle Mountain
- Scout Woods, Wahpeton
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.