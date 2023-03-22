Class A Girls All-State Basketball

Class-A Girls All-State Basketball
Class-A Girls All-State Basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Miss Basketball winner, plus two other finalists, a state champion M.V.P. and a 9th-grader — that’s the make-up of the Class-A Girls First-Team All-State roster as voted on by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Century’s Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew are both on the 1st-team for the second year in a row. Nissley also won the Miss Basketball Award and she’s going to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next year.

First Team

  • Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century
  • Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
  • Miriley Simon, West Fargo
  • Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River
  • Leelee Bell, Minot

Second Team

  • Maggie Fricke, Minot
  • Ashton Safranski, Fargo Davies
  • Brenna Dick, West Fargo Sheyenne
  • Ella Falk, Jamestown
  • Chloe Pfau, West Fargo
  • Brooklyn Felchle, Bismarck Legacy
  • Amya Gourneau, Turtle Mountain
  • Scout Woods, Wahpeton

