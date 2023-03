MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) – The Minot State Men’s Hockey Team won the ACHA National Championship Tuesday night, defeating Adrian College 1-0.

Minot’s Josh Pederson scored the game’s only goal in the second period, with assists from Reece Henry and Wayde Johannesson.

The Beavers prevailed despite Adrian having more shots on goal, 19-15.

