18-year-old arrested after deputies say they took a stolen vehicle on a high-speed chase

THOMPSON, ND (Valley News Live) - Early Wednesday morning, a Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputy says they were on patrol in rural Thompson, ND searching for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that was reported to be stolen from a home.

Deputies say they found the vehicle driving on a rural road north of Thompson, tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off, driving upwards of 70 mph. According to deputies, the vehicle blew past two stop signs in Thompson, before crashing into a snowbank near the intersection of Morrison St. and ND Hwy 15.

18-year-old Dominick Eley of Thompson was arrested after a short foot pursuit for suspicion of Theft of a motor vehicle, Fleeing in a motor vehicle, Reckless endangerment, and Refusal to halt. The juvenile passenger was charged with Refusal to halt.

