Too much snow for spring sports in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the back end of a tumultuous winter, there are a lot of questions heading into spring sports.

“Well, let me think about it for a second... no. That’s the answer. It’s never been like this,” said Jim Haussler, Bismarck Community Bowl facilities manager.

As of Monday, Bismarck has accumulated more than seven and a half feet of snow this season. The 19 inches on the ground in Bismarck is the most sitting snow on the first day of spring in area history.

The weather brought travel issues all winter and gave decision-makers a warm-up of what to expect this spring.

“We started with a number of delays and cancellations and postponements this winter, so just kind of seeing the snow pile up as you look toward the spring season, you know you’re going to have issues,” said Ben Lervick, Century High School activities director.

With no relief in sight, many administrators and facility management staff are beginning to think of other possible ways to get the spring season started.

“The biggest thing is you feel bad for kids. Throwing a baseball or kicking a soccer ball indoors is not that much fun. We want to get them out as soon as we can, and we’ll put in our best effort to do that,” said Haussler.

Regardless of the number of games that get played this spring, it’ll be more than what the state saw in 2020.

“To be able to figure something out and get something out there is way better than nothing. We’ve seen that alternative in the past, so we’ll roll with the punches and do what we need to do,” said Lervick.

It’ll take a team of people to make sure outdoor sports happen in the coming months. Each area of expertise knows that the work ahead is so athletes get the opportunity.

“There’s a great relationship with a lot of people. I mean, there’s facility people, concessions people, you know, it takes officials, it takes game management. It takes all of it. I think anyone is willing to put that time in,” said Lervick.

“I think what is always really exciting is when athletes get an opportunity to get outside and compete. I mean, that’s where you get the satisfaction from it all, nothing other than that,” said Haussler.

Track and Field started this past weekend, and competition for the other spring sports begins in the coming weeks.

