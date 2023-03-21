Three-peat: Minot High cheer takes premier event title
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – For the third straight year, Minot High has taken the state cheer title.
At the state competition this past weekend, Minot won the premier event — the Class A cheer/dance competition.
Minot finished with a score of 410.5, with West Fargo Sheyenne finishing in second with a score of 375.5.
We’ll hear more from the team and their coach later this week.
Here’s a full rundown of the scores from Saturday’s state competition:
Cheer/Dance Class A Large
Minot 410.5
West Fargo Sheyenne 376.5
Watford City 349
Cheer/Dance Class A Small
Dickinson 409
Bismarck Century 336.5
Game Day Class A Large
Minot 116.5
Williston 106
Legacy 92
Game Day Class A Small
West Fargo Horace 93
Mandan 83.5
Fargo North 82
Game Day Class B
May-Port CG 88.5
Rugby 79
South Prairie 71.5
Time Out Class A Large
Dickinson 126
Minot 119.5
Bismarck 113.5
Time Out Class A Small
Bismarck Century 109
West Fargo 106
Mandan 105.5
Time Out Class B
Rugby 107.5
Stanley 103
May- Port CG 101
Time Out Middle School
Erik Ramstad 113.5
Mandan 87
St. Mary’s 79
