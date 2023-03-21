Three-peat: Minot High cheer takes premier event title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – For the third straight year, Minot High has taken the state cheer title.

At the state competition this past weekend, Minot won the premier event — the Class A cheer/dance competition.

Minot finished with a score of 410.5, with West Fargo Sheyenne finishing in second with a score of 375.5.

We’ll hear more from the team and their coach later this week.

Here’s a full rundown of the scores from Saturday’s state competition:

Cheer/Dance Class A Large

Minot 410.5

West Fargo Sheyenne 376.5

Watford City 349

Cheer/Dance Class A Small

Dickinson 409

Bismarck Century 336.5

Game Day Class A Large

Minot 116.5

Williston 106

Legacy 92

Game Day Class A Small

West Fargo Horace 93

Mandan 83.5

Fargo North 82

Game Day Class B

May-Port CG 88.5

Rugby 79

South Prairie 71.5

Time Out Class A Large

Dickinson 126

Minot 119.5

Bismarck 113.5

Time Out Class A Small

Bismarck Century 109

West Fargo 106

Mandan 105.5

Time Out Class B

Rugby 107.5

Stanley 103

May- Port CG 101

Time Out Middle School

Erik Ramstad 113.5

Mandan 87

St. Mary’s 79

