Staying on top of colon cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Colon cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer. Statistics say that one in 24 people will develop colon cancer in their lifetime.

71 percent of those cases will be in the colon itself, and 29 percent will be in the rectum. Once it starts, it can grow and spread to other parts of the body. This type of cancer can affect people of any age, however, the risk is higher for those who are between the ages of 40 and 50. Most people will not have symptoms of this form of cancer. Doctors say getting tested for this is key.

“Colonoscopy again, that’s the gold standard. If folks don’t want a colonoscopy or it’s not just as available where they are at, then talk with their healthcare providers about other screening options,” said Dr. Michael Huck, a colorectal surgeon at Sanford Health.

The National Cancer Institute says that over one million people are living with colon cancer in the U.S.

