Property value increases for some in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are a Bismarck homeowner, you may receive a notice from the city this week that your property value has increased — which means a tax increase for most.

The city assessor’s office mailed the notices to property owners who saw their real estate values increase by $3,000, or by 10 percent or more in the last year.

The city adjusts property values every year based on what homes in your area sell for and whether you made any changes or additions to your house.

The board of equalization will meet on April 4 at 5:15 p.m. in the City-County Building, and if you want to appeal the valuation, that’s the place to do it.

But City Assessor Allison Jensen says you should first contact their office at 701-355-1630 to talk about it rather than just showing up. You may be able to solve it that way prior to the meeting.

