Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two well-known figures in the city of Minot are leaving their posts.

Public Works Director Dan Jonasson will retire in September after 17 years in the position.

Jonasson served in the role through several major developments for the city, including the 2011 flood and the ensuing flood protection project, as well as the oil boom.

His last day will be Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson is resigning, effective April 7.

Anderson has served as library director since 2015.

In a social media post, Anderson indicated she is taking over as the UND NW Campus Clinical Librarian for Trinity Health.

The city’s Library Board has created a hiring committee and a revised job description to search for Anderson’s replacement.

