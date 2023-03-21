Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – iron crosses at Hague cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip,” we head to Emmons County in southern North Dakota.

This story is from 1996 when Cliff Naylor traveled to the city of Hague and its very special cemetery.

Immigrants to North Dakota brought their tradition of marking grave sites with iron crosses.

St. Aloysius Cemetery near Hague was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

There are 22 iron crosses in the cemetery.

This story is featured in Cliff Naylor’s First Dakota Day Trips book.

