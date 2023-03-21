ND Senate votes down paid family leave study

Paid family leave
Paid family leave(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Senate discussed a possible study on implementing a paid family leave program in North Dakota.

There are a variety of paid family leave programs implemented in other states. The state and local government committee said they heard testimony on how this would help people in our state.

“One mentioned the benefits for mothers and infants to have more time together. Another discussed the need for many to care for older family members to keep them out of nursing homes and hospitals,” said Senator Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

The Senate voted it down, so a study will not be conducted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Burnt Creek Archery
Burnt Creek Archery grand opening in Bismarck this weekend
family history
Beulah’s Larson family makes traveling to the ‘B’ a habit, have had three kids play in tournament
nd outdoors
ND Game and Fish: more elk, fewer moose licenses available this year

Latest News

Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing
Extracurricular activities
ND Senate says no to parent permission on extracurricular activities in schools
Diaper Tax bill passes ND Senate, now goes to appropriations committee
Crosswalk at Wachter Middle School
Wachter gets crossing guard to help improve kids’ safety in the morning