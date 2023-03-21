ND Senate says no to parent permission on extracurricular activities in schools

By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate voted down a bill to force schools to get parental permission to participate in extracurricular activities.

All schools don’t require such permission, but the bill would have implemented a new policy statewide.

“The hope and intent of this bill is that it would foster more communication between parents and children and to allow parents to have a better understanding and knowledge of what their child is involved in when they are at school,” said Senator Randy Lemm, R-Hillsboro.

Parental permission is already required to participate in school sports. This would have covered other activities.

