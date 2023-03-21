ND Petroleum Council president reacts to UN Climate Report

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends fossil fuel production decrease by two-thirds by 2035 — that’s according to a report from the Associated Press.

North Dakota is the third-highest top oil-producing state in the U.S. after Texas and New Mexico, according to federal statistics.

Ron Ness, the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said the report is a scare tactic.

Ness said it’s not economically feasible, and the scale needed to reach the goal is beyond ambitious.

“Their claims are not justified. I would say around 85 percent of the U.S. daily energy needs are supplied by fossil fuel,” said Ness.

The panel will release its 2023 full report at a later date.

