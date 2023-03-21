Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event

Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot
Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A “Girls Night Out” themed event that was originally scheduled to take place at a bar in downtown Minot Tuesday night was moved to Velva after the bar owner was told the event did not comply with city ordinance.

Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot, addressed concerns about the relocation of the event with the Minot City Council Monday.

Barrette said his bar was supposed to host the event, and he thought he was in compliance with city law when it comes to male dancers.

Barrette said he had already started putting out advertising for the event after he was notified he could no longer host it, and said he stands to lose thousands of dollars due to the change.

“I was told initially it might not be a good idea. Then I was told I could go. And then, as the Chief [John Klug] said, two hours later, as I was putting out more advertising, then I was called and told I couldn’t do it. That was on Friday, and the event was supposed to be [Tuesday]. So there’s a lot of money, a lot of advertising that was put into it, that I sort of just have to eat,” said Barrette.

The event was instead moved to the Lariat Lounge Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Charges filed in Ward County fatal crash investigation
Minot man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver sentenced in deadly assault on patient
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Patching potholes in Bismarck
Patching potholes: spring road maintenance in Bismarck
Now is the time to decide to get flood insurance in areas of North Dakota with spring runoff...
Don’t have flood insurance? Now is the time to get it
BPS names new principals
Bismarck Public Schools announces new principals
iron crosses
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – iron crosses at Hague cemetery