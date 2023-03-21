Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A “Girls Night Out” themed event that was originally scheduled to take place at a bar in downtown Minot Tuesday night was moved to Velva after the bar owner was told the event did not comply with city ordinance.

Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot, addressed concerns about the relocation of the event with the Minot City Council Monday.

Barrette said his bar was supposed to host the event, and he thought he was in compliance with city law when it comes to male dancers.

Barrette said he had already started putting out advertising for the event after he was notified he could no longer host it, and said he stands to lose thousands of dollars due to the change.

“I was told initially it might not be a good idea. Then I was told I could go. And then, as the Chief [John Klug] said, two hours later, as I was putting out more advertising, then I was called and told I couldn’t do it. That was on Friday, and the event was supposed to be [Tuesday]. So there’s a lot of money, a lot of advertising that was put into it, that I sort of just have to eat,” said Barrette.

The event was instead moved to the Lariat Lounge Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.