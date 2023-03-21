Minor arrested for making threatening messages towards Williston High School

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston police said they have arrested a minor following a reported threat towards the high school Monday night.

The department was notified of a threatening message on social media. During an investigation, an individual was arrested and charged with three counts of terrorizing.

In a release, police said there is no current threat to the high school or any other schools in the district.

Additional officers were stationed at the high school Tuesday as a precaution.

