Legendary comic artist Bob Hall returning to iMagicon

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A familiar face will be returning to Minot next month for this year’s iMagicon.

Legendary comic artist Bob Hall will be holding panels on writing for the fantasy genre, and will be selling prints.

Hall has worked in the comic industry for nearly a half-century and has drawn many Marvel characters during his career.

This will be Hall’s fourth time appearing at the show, and organizers said he’s drawn the commemorative poster for iMagicon each year he’s appeared.

He joins a lineup that includes actor and voice performer John Ratzenberger, actor and stuntman Adam Basil, and cartoon animator Rick Farmiloe.

The show runs April 28-30 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

You can find information on the schedule and tickets on the iMagicon website.

