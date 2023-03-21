Go-kart, remote control tracks to be built in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s Dacotah Centennial Park will soon have a go-kart track and a remote-control track. The Bismarck Mandan Stock Car Association formed two subcommittees to fundraise for the $36,000 project that’s underway with approval from Mandan Parks and Recreation.

Crews will build the RC track on the east side of the park in the former community garden’s location. The go-kart track will be located adjacent to the RC track and an existing park racetrack.

There are a few RC parks in the state, but the group wanted a professional track that could host races as well as be available for use by the public.

“The most exciting thing for me will be to have a nice racing complex for go-karts and stock cars and RC in Mandan and not having to travel to like Jamestown or Aberdeen, South Dakota to go RC racing or go-kart racing. Those are the two closest tracks to Mandan,” said Andrew Lillejord, project manager.

The group is now fundraising for the project. They plan to build the tracks in stages as money is raised. They have enough funding for the tracks, barriers, the driver’s stand and announcer box, but will be raising more money for the timing system and lights, among other things. They expect the tracks to be ready for use this summer.

For more information visit the “Bisman RC” Facebook page.

RC & Go-kart track layout (Mandan Parks and Recreation)

