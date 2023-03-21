Get a virtual tour of North Dakota trails in new video series

Fat tire biking on North Dakota trails.
Fat tire biking on North Dakota trails.(ND Parks and Recreation)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - A new video series showcases the beauty, history and ecosystems of trails in North Dakota. In each video, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department’s state trails coordinator takes the viewer along to give a glimpse of what state parks and trail systems offer for outdoor recreation.

The video series, Connecting People and Places through Outdoor Recreation, includes facts about sights and sounds of each trail and information about learning how to use recreational equipment. If you’re looking to try something new or travel to a new area of the state, the videos give an inside look into outdoor recreation in North Dakota.

“A big part of my job is to become familiar with the trail systems in North Dakota, and I’ve been having a blast sharing those experiences with the public,” said NDPRD State Trails Coordinator Sarah Rankin. “We really want the videos to inspire everyone to explore outdoor recreation through every season in North Dakota, taking advantage of all that our state parks and gateway communities have to offer.”

The North Dakota state parks encompass approximately 190 miles of trail, intended to showcase the state’s natural resources and beauty, variety of terrain and to connect communities and public lands. North Dakota is home to 15 National Recreation Trails, with six of these on state parks property.

The North Country Trail along the Sheyenne River is part of the National Scenic Trail, the longest trail system in the country spanning more than 60,000 miles and linking wildlife refuges, national parks and forests, wilderness areas and major metropolitan areas.

