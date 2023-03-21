Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund

Two out of three taxpayers received a refund last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 63 million taxpayers have already filed their return this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Around 80% of those filers should expect to receive a refund of just under $3,000, on average.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said if you’re expecting to receive a refund from the government, you should start planning on how you’re going to spend the money now.

Grant recommended using the money to pay off high interest debt, like a credit card, or to replenish your emergency savings account.

Another option, Grant added, is using the money for a home improvement project.

“It might prevent future headaches, because it might be one of those things that as you put it off, the risks get higher,” Grant said.

Grant said it’s okay to let yourself do something fun with your tax return, or maybe use some of it to buy a “want,” instead of a need.

“Sometimes it’s nice to use a tax refund for something like fun and travel,” he said. “Or getting, maybe like replacing a phone or a computer that’s old, where it’s like, ‘yeah, you need to replace it,’ but it’s kind of more of a want than a need.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Charges filed in Ward County fatal crash investigation
Minot man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver sentenced in deadly assault on patient
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Brick Oven Bakery
Difficulties of baking up a new business
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump,...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
Lowering the ticket booth into place at the rodeo grounds
Crews make progress on Mandan rodeo ground project despite winter weather
Williston police arrest minor
Minor arrested for making threatening messages towards Williston High School