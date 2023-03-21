Difficulties of baking up a new business

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Businesses come and go, but what resources are out there for new entrepreneurs to help them succeed?

Starting a business is a lot like baking — it takes just the right ingredients to make it work.

“Finding the right people to talk to, finding the right places to go for loans,” said Sandy Jacobson, owner of Brick Oven Bakery.

Rolling out an idea can take some work. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC provides resources for new entrepreneurs to help point them in the right direction to solve problems, such as workforce, finance and retail estate.

“Trying to take that hobby and making it into a business is the biggest struggle,” said Nathan Schneider, vice president of Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

However, starting out is not always easy. Daylight Donuts opened last May and recently send out a post asking people to donate to their GoFundMe to help the business.

“We’re financially burdened. And so, we are needing assistance, we have about two months before we have to close our doors. It’s a serious situation, the community has been amazing,” said Brian Beard, owner of Daylight Donuts.

But just like bread, it can take a while for a new store to take shape. Brick Oven opened in 2019 and they are already looking to expand the store.

“We are pretty excited about that, we didn’t think we would be as big as we are,” said Jacobson.

It can be almost a toss-up if a business succeeds. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports about 20% of new businesses fail within the first two years, and only 25% make it to 15 or more years.

“Not being afraid of failure, it’s okay. A lot of companies that you see, a lot of successful companies that you see have tried these things one, two, three, maybe even up to ten times. I mean they have tried these things multiple times,” said Schneider.

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has more than 1,200 members.

