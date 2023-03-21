Diaper Tax bill passes ND Senate, now goes to appropriations committee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the Senate passed legislation that would exempt sales tax on diapers.

This will cost the state $1.75 million over the next two years. Senators in the session showed their support for the bill.

“Twenty-one states have exceptions on this issue and like the former speaker said, we accept all kinds of strange little things. This is directly for young families, and it would be effective as far as promoting our state,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

The bill now goes to the appropriations committee for further discussion.

