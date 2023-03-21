Crews make progress on Mandan rodeo ground project despite winter weather

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction at Mandan’s rodeo grounds is underway, but the winter weather hasn’t made work on the project easier for workers.

Mandan Parks and Recreation maintenance staff had to move snow before the ticket booth they built at the parks operation shop could be lowered to the ground at the Dale Pahlke Arena site last week. This week, they moved more snow to install the crow’s nest and signage. These additions are part of the $2.8 million arena plans that give the biggest rodeo in North Dakota a permanent home.

“To see this completed and have a permanent rodeo grounds in Mandan would be ideal for everybody,” said Dustin Fleck, park operations manager.

Most of the dirt work, drainage, and storm sewer system have been completed. There’s still work to do on the bleachers and on the arena itself. Staff expect the new facilities to be ready for use by the Fourth of July.

