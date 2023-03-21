Class-B Girls Basketball All-State Team

All-State Class B Girls Basketball
All-State Class B Girls Basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hailey Quam of Shiloh Christian is one of five athletes selected as First-Team All-State in Class-B Girls Basketball.

Quam is now a three-time All-State performer. She was on the first team as a junior and on the second team as a sophomore.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association votes on All-State teams.

First Team

  • Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
  • Halle Crockett, Northern Cass
  • Decontee Smith, Central Cass
  • Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian
  • Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Second Team

  • Rylen Burgess, Cavalier
  • Klaire Cotton, Central Cass
  • Natalie Decoteau, St. John
  • Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby
  • Karli Klein, Garrison
  • Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
  • Ellie Powell, Bowman County
  • Laikyn Roney, Oakes
  • Rylee Satrom, May-Port CG
  • Ava Schuster, Stanley
  • Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer’s

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Burnt Creek Archery
Burnt Creek Archery grand opening in Bismarck this weekend
family history
Beulah’s Larson family makes traveling to the ‘B’ a habit, have had three kids play in tournament
nd outdoors
ND Game and Fish: more elk, fewer moose licenses available this year

Latest News

High school spring sports
Spring sports delayed in ND due to snow
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/19/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/19/2023
Britta Curl captains Wisconsin Badgers to national championship
state cheer
Minot High cheer team eyes three-peat state championship