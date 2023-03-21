Class-B Girls Basketball All-State Team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hailey Quam of Shiloh Christian is one of five athletes selected as First-Team All-State in Class-B Girls Basketball.

Quam is now a three-time All-State performer. She was on the first team as a junior and on the second team as a sophomore.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association votes on All-State teams.

First Team

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

Halle Crockett, Northern Cass

Decontee Smith, Central Cass

Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Second Team

Rylen Burgess, Cavalier

Klaire Cotton, Central Cass

Natalie Decoteau, St. John

Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby

Karli Klein, Garrison

Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier

Ellie Powell, Bowman County

Laikyn Roney, Oakes

Rylee Satrom, May-Port CG

Ava Schuster, Stanley

Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer’s

