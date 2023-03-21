Class-B Girls Basketball All-State Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hailey Quam of Shiloh Christian is one of five athletes selected as First-Team All-State in Class-B Girls Basketball.
Quam is now a three-time All-State performer. She was on the first team as a junior and on the second team as a sophomore.
The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association votes on All-State teams.
First Team
- Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
- Halle Crockett, Northern Cass
- Decontee Smith, Central Cass
- Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian
- Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells
Second Team
- Rylen Burgess, Cavalier
- Klaire Cotton, Central Cass
- Natalie Decoteau, St. John
- Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby
- Karli Klein, Garrison
- Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
- Ellie Powell, Bowman County
- Laikyn Roney, Oakes
- Rylee Satrom, May-Port CG
- Ava Schuster, Stanley
- Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer’s
