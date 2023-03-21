Britta Curl - Three Time NCAA Champion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Britta Curl helped the Wisconsin Badgers win the national hockey championship over the weekend. It’s the third time the St. Mary’s High School graduate has raised the title trophy.

It was a history-making moment for Curl and her teammates as it was the first time a non-seeded team won the national championship. It was a 1-0 victory over Ohio State.

“I knew if we were only going to score one goal it was going to be a hard fight to the end, and we really had to hold onto that one for a couple of periods. I mean they pushed pretty hard, but our goalie played outstanding. We just kind of hung in there and played some good defense,” said Curl.

The first time she was on the national title team was her freshman season. Curl is now a redshirt senior and the team captain. Every time you accomplish the ultimate goal it’s a different experience, but Britta is not going to lie, this one had a deeper meaning.

“This one was complete relief. It was a battle to get through. This is the first time I cried after winning one, just knowing what we went through this year and having my teammates there with me and we get to come back to Madison on a bus and be here to celebrate with our fans tonight it’s just really special,” said Curl.

Curl was second on the team in scoring this year with 19 goals and 23 assists. Britta does have one more year of eligibility left at Wisconsin which she intends to use next year.

