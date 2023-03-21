Britta Curl - Three Time NCAA Champion

Three-time NCAA National Champion
Three-time NCAA National Champion(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Britta Curl helped the Wisconsin Badgers win the national hockey championship over the weekend. It’s the third time the St. Mary’s High School graduate has raised the title trophy.

It was a history-making moment for Curl and her teammates as it was the first time a non-seeded team won the national championship. It was a 1-0 victory over Ohio State.

“I knew if we were only going to score one goal it was going to be a hard fight to the end, and we really had to hold onto that one for a couple of periods. I mean they pushed pretty hard, but our goalie played outstanding. We just kind of hung in there and played some good defense,” said Curl.

The first time she was on the national title team was her freshman season. Curl is now a redshirt senior and the team captain. Every time you accomplish the ultimate goal it’s a different experience, but Britta is not going to lie, this one had a deeper meaning.

“This one was complete relief. It was a battle to get through. This is the first time I cried after winning one, just knowing what we went through this year and having my teammates there with me and we get to come back to Madison on a bus and be here to celebrate with our fans tonight it’s just really special,” said Curl.

Curl was second on the team in scoring this year with 19 goals and 23 assists. Britta does have one more year of eligibility left at Wisconsin which she intends to use next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Burnt Creek Archery
Burnt Creek Archery grand opening in Bismarck this weekend
family history
Beulah’s Larson family makes traveling to the ‘B’ a habit, have had three kids play in tournament
nd outdoors
ND Game and Fish: more elk, fewer moose licenses available this year

Latest News

Minot High cheer champions
Three-peat: Minot High cheer takes premier event title
All-State Class B Girls Basketball
Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team
High school spring sports
Spring sports delayed in ND due to snow
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/19/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/19/2023