Bismarck Public Schools announces new principals

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has announced new leadership for the 2023-2024 school year.

Sharon Espeland, the current assistant principal at Century High School, will be replacing Lee Ziegler who will be retiring this year as the principal of Wachter Middle School.

Christopher Narum, the current assistant principal at Northridge Elementary, will be placed at an elementary school as a principal.

Jessica Nichols, the current assistant principal at Simle Middle School, will also be receiving placement at an elementary school as a principal.

Their school placements have not been determined at this time.

