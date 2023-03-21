Bismarck man accused of threatening neighbors with gun

Bismarck man accused of terrorizing
(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have charged a man with terrorizing after they say he threatened five people in his apartment building with a gun.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jason Mosset knocked on a neighbor’s door and yelled “you will all die” to the people inside while racking an AR-15 style rifle.

Court documents state Mosset was highly intoxicated at the time.

