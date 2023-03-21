2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people were killed in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain ski resort in Frisco, Colo. over the weekend.

The two victims were identified by WEEK as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Illinois.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were students at Prairie Central High School in Illinois and were visiting Colorado during spring break, the district said.

Authorities say the two were riding tandem down the halfpipe, then launched off a large snowbank.

They landed hard on ice, which caused blunt-force trauma, according to officials.

First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.

“The entire team at Copper Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our most sincere condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided,” Copper Mountain president and general manager Dustin Lyman said in a statement provided to KKTV.

