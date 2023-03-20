UPDATE: Former FPS staffer sentenced for sexual relationship with teen boy

Ben Franklin Middle School
Ben Franklin Middle School(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fifteen months after school officials and police opened up an investigation on a former Fargo Public School employee, a sentence has been handed down in court.

Ruthie Carlson was originally charged in Cass County Court with five felonies, including gross sexual imposition, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of child porn, child neglect and possession of drugs. Promoting a sexual performance and possession of child porn were both dismissed by prosecutors. Carlson has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised probation. She will get credit for 201 days already served in jail.

“I thought she got away with it. I’m so happy,” the alleged victim told Valley News Live when charged were filed against Carlson in August 2022.

Carlson was fired as the lunch supervisor in Dec. 2021 due to inappropriate conduct with a student that was captured and posted on social media, according to Fargo Public School documents.

Esaw says she remembers the December phone call from FPS officials like it was yesterday.

“(The principal) said, ‘Shenita, out of my whole practice, I have never dealt with this in my whole entire life,’” Esaw recalled in a May interview with Valley News Live.

Esaw says she was told a Snapchat video had come to officials’ attention which showed Esaw’s 14-year-old son, wearing only boxers, brushing his teeth next to Carlson, who Esaw says was in a t-shirt and no pants.

“And it said, ‘Good morning, p******,’” Esaw said.

Ruthie Anne Carlson
Ruthie Anne Carlson(Cass County Jail)

Carlson’s termination letter states she originally denied knowing about the Snapchat video, but later admitted the opposite.

“This lady has manipulated my son,” Esaw said.

Esaw says the trauma Carlson has brought to both her son and her family is insurmountable, and she says she worries her son will never be the same.

“It doesn’t matter, boy or girl, it just doesn’t matter,” she cried.

