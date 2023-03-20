UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student

SEBASTIAN TACKLING
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former Fargo South High band teacher has been sentenced after having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl for around a year.

43-year-old Sebastian Tackling has been sentenced on one count of corruption of a minor in Cass County Court. A judge sentenced Tackling to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised probation. He was originally also charged with one count of possession of child porn, but that was dismissed by the prosecution.

Tackling was arrested in late November and Fargo Public Schools placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Tackling resigned on Dec. 5, 2022.

Court documents say police were first aware of Tackling after an officer found him laying on an air mattress with a student in the back of a vehicle in Riverwood Park in June 2022. No charges were filed until someone called police on behalf of the student on November 2022.

The girl told investigators their sexual relationship started in October 2021, when she was 17-years-old. Court documents say she told police she and Tackling had sexual relations at his home and at the basketball court near Lewis and Clark Elementary, and that they also sent sexual photos and videos to each other. The student told investigators some of the photo/video exchanges happened at school.

When interviewed by an investigator, Tackling initially denied the allegations of having sexual relations with the student. Court documents say Tackling later admitted to kissing the student at school, as well as to sending and receiving “really explicit” nude photos and videos with the student.

