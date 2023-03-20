Spring sports delayed in ND due to snow

High school spring sports
High school spring sports(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You do not have to be much of a weather watcher to figure out that the high school spring sports season will not start on time. High schools do not have the luxury of some college programs that are able to head south to get games in while snow blankets the state.

It’s an annual spring battle with Mother Nature and we understand starting on time is not really an option this year.

“We’ve had a schedule for a long time, and we’ll continue to have that schedule until basically, we know that, hey, it’s not going to happen and then you begin the whole puzzle of trying to piece that thing back together,” said Dave Zittleman, BPS athletic director.

Zittleman says if too many games get canceled then it could become an issue for some sports that have a required number of games needed for post-season purposes.

“If you cancel a track meet it’s not that big of a deal,” said Zittleman. “You lose a competition but a round-robin sport like soccer and baseball and softball and tennis, you have to play those matches in order to get a standing and advance and all of those things so that’s where it makes it difficult and piling games on top of each other can get to be very difficult, so it’s a task that our A.D.’s in the conference and state are having to deal with in putting that together and somehow, someway it will all come together.”

Places with turf fields will probably get games in long before those that have to wait for the snow to melt and the ground to dry.

“Once you get that opened up a little bit and you see that little bit of green it melts pretty good and so we’ve already started that process at the Sanford Sports Complex and at the Bowl,” said Zittleman. “Here in the next ten days, we’re going to be on there with a lot of machinery trying to get a lot of that snow moved just so we can get some turn showing, get the tracks clear, and then we have to deal with tennis courts and I guess I don’t even know where to start with the golf courses, so we have lots of different things to look at this spring. Our coaches and our athletes are resilient. They’ll go to work indoors. We’ll have a practice plan for all of our facilities and try to accommodate the best we can.”

Tuesday, Jeff Roberts will give us a look at the Community Bowl as we try to get the spring sports season started as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Burnt Creek Archery
Burnt Creek Archery grand opening in Bismarck this weekend
family history
Beulah’s Larson family makes traveling to the ‘B’ a habit, have had three kids play in tournament
nd outdoors
ND Game and Fish: more elk, fewer moose licenses available this year

Latest News

All-State Class B Girls Basketball
Class-B Girls Basketball All-State Team
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/19/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/19/2023
Britta Curl captains Wisconsin Badgers to national championship
state cheer
Minot High cheer team eyes three-peat state championship