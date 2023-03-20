Snow brings more difficulty for those with mobility issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re all tired of the snow which makes getting around more of a challenge. But that challenge can be an insurmountable obstacle for people with mobility problems.

If you find it hard to walk on an unshoveled path, just imagine trying to maneuver a wheelchair on it. And it is not just sidewalks, but parking lots and street curbs.

We all know what it’s like to trek through the snow in North Dakota but for some citizens in the community, an unshoveled sidewalk could mean having to turn around.

”A lot of times, you know, you come out of your vehicle, and more than likely you are going to get stuck,” said Royce Schultz of Mandan.

For Schultz, uncleared sidewalks can even stop him from leaving the car as the ramp to his wheelchair-accessible van can’t extend all the way.

”Tried to go to the local post office and the parking spot was not cleaned out and neither was the curb cut so couldn’t go in and get what I needed to,” said Schultz.

The city of Bismarck does have an ordinance that requires landowners to remove snow and ice formations after a snow event. From a dusting to 10 inches, the snow has to go.

”So if it is snowing we don’t expect it to be cleared off at that time. But after the snow has stopped, our expectation is that those landowners shovel that sidewalk off or clear it out with their snow blower, whatever it might need to be,” said city engineer Gabe Schell.

While Schultz says he understands there is a lot of snow with few places to put it, that’s no excuse.

”Just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean they are going to stay home for two or three days and wait because nobody else does,” said Schultz.

If you don’t shovel your sidewalk, the city will do it for you. However, a bill for the snow removal then comes to you.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.