Nursing Assistants get recognition on National CNA Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday is Certified Nursing Assistants Day. If you have a family member in a nursing facility, you notice them caring for and checking in throughout the day on your loved ones.

At Sanford Health’s Good Samaritan-Miller Pointe Senior Living in Mandan, Victoria Koch is busy taking care of residents, but she is also taking the time to get to know them. This is why she wanted to become a nursing assistant.

“I have a great connection the residents and their family members and also with our nurses here. I just put a smile on my face if I can see the resident having that bright smile on their face when I enter their room,” said Victoria Koch, Certified Nursing Assistant.

Victoria does everything from making sure the residents are comfortable to making sure they have food. Her hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed.

“In those times when urgency is required, Victoria manages to stay very calm and collective on the outside, gets all of her tasks done and still remains very and compassionate to the residents. I love that about her,” said Alena Goerden, director of nursing at Good Samaritan Society-Miller Pointe Senior Living.

Nursing assistants like Victoria are showing up for their job each day and are dedicated and serious about the work they do. Some people have preconceived notions about nursing assistants.

“Many people think, eight hours, it’s just a job you are doing and coming back. No, it’s not like that. We are like family because we get attached to them,” said Koch.

Sanford Health says that 90% of care provided in nursing homes is given by certified nursing assistants. They basically make everything run. If you are thinking about becoming a CNA, there are qualities you must possess.

“Somebody who has a real care for the elderly. Not all of our residents are elderly, but somebody who really respects that generation and has a lot of love for what they bring and what they brought to this country. Somebody like that will genuinely do a good job because they love taking care of these folks,” said Goerden.

Victoria has been working in her role as a CNA for 21 years and has enjoyed every minute of it. She shares this final message about her career.

“It’s a great job, and if you have affection and you want to help people, or you want to become a nurse, a CNA will be a great choice for you,” said Koch.

Whether it is getting a glass of water for a resident or logging vital statistics, Koch says she will be there.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that there are currently over one million people working as nursing assistants.

