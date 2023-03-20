Montana bill provides more funding for school districts

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - School districts across Montana will see more funding starting next school year thanks to a recently signed House bill.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed House Bill 15, which adds a record $85.6 million to the state’s K-12 BASE funding.

“We put Montana students first and got this bill across the finish line in record time. Never before have our public schools been better funded than they are today,” said Gianforte in a statement.

For Sidney Public Schools, Superintendent Brent Sukut said the funding will bring in an extra $100,000 for Sidney High School’s budget. He said the funding could be used to help with inflation affecting the district.

“We’ll definitely take a look at how the inflation has impacted us and probably make determinations on spending the money accordingly,” said Sukut.

The district will also get an additional $2,000 for its elementary school budget.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.