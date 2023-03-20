Montana bill provides more funding for school districts

Sidney, MT classroom
Sidney, MT classroom(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - School districts across Montana will see more funding starting next school year thanks to a recently signed House bill.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed House Bill 15, which adds a record $85.6 million to the state’s K-12 BASE funding.

“We put Montana students first and got this bill across the finish line in record time. Never before have our public schools been better funded than they are today,” said Gianforte in a statement.

For Sidney Public Schools, Superintendent Brent Sukut said the funding will bring in an extra $100,000 for Sidney High School’s budget. He said the funding could be used to help with inflation affecting the district.

“We’ll definitely take a look at how the inflation has impacted us and probably make determinations on spending the money accordingly,” said Sukut.

The district will also get an additional $2,000 for its elementary school budget.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
nd outdoors
ND Game and Fish: more elk, fewer moose licenses available this year
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Burnt Creek Archery
Burnt Creek Archery grand opening in Bismarck this weekend
family history
Beulah’s Larson family makes traveling to the ‘B’ a habit, have had three kids play in tournament

Latest News

Vertipads
North Dakota Ag Department awards grant to French-based UAS company for infrastructure development
Idaho robbery suspect killed in Montana after hostage shot
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/20/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/20/2023
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver sentenced in deadly assault on patient