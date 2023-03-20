Minot man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 33-year-old Minot man faces charges in connection with a crash last August that investigators said led to the death of a 28-year-old woman.

Scott Parizek is in custody on charges of negligent homicide and false information to law enforcement.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, investigators said Parizek was driving westbound towards the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23 either the night of Aug. 8 or the early morning of Aug. 9.

Capt. Jason Kraft said Kyra Derouin sustained injuries at that intersection, at died from her injuries Aug. 19 at Trinity Hospital.

Kraft said investigators used skid marks and a spot of blood and hair to determine whether charges should be filed in Derouin’s death.

Kraft said they were unable to comment at this time specifically on how Derouin sustained her injuries.

Parizek was arrested Monday and will be held without bond, pending an initial court appearance.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, and Minot Police Department assisted Ward County in the case.

