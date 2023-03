Idaho robbery suspect killed in Montana after hostage shot

ST. REGIS, Mont. (AP) — A suspect in an Idaho armed robbery was killed by law enforcement after shooting a hostage near a travel center in western Montana, authorities said.

Two suspects involved in the Saturday morning robbery in Osburn, Idaho were seen by witnesses later that day in St. Regis, Montana, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office said.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect took a hostage near the travel center and shot the hostage before the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

The hostage was transported to a hospital in Missoula for treatment of unspecified injuries. The suspect’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol also were involved in the shooting.

