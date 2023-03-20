‘He is a hero’: East Grand Forks family thankful for random hero after bad crash

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The last few days have been horrendous for drivers in North Dakota and Minnesota with the combination of snow, wind and slick roads. Jenny Zimbelman and her daughter were in a scary situation as their car was on it’s side after they crashed through a snowdrift on Friday.

”I personally have never driven in weather that bad,” said Zimbelman. “It fell on the driver’s side so I’m actually sitting on my window and it is cold. She’s above me, still in her seatbelt. Hanging on so she doesn’t fall on me.”

They were 11 miles out from East Grand Forks, Minn., on County Rd. 19 when they hit a snow drift and ended up crashing. To them, it felt like forever as they saw car, after car, after car drive past them.

“I was like, why is nobody stopping for us because you can see us through the windshield,” said Jazmine Torres. “I just want somebody to help us, I just want to get out of the car. I was scared that somebody was going to crash into us too.”

Out of nowhere, a stranger appeared and rescued them from the car despite the wind and snow.

“Extremely cold out, my hands started burning immediately and I was still scared on top of the car so as soon as we both had gotten down then I felt way better.” said Torres.

Zimbelman said he took off like a super hero before they could get his name.

“To have somebody not know me or my daughter, pull over on a very bad, bad day. Climb on top of a car, open the door, get us out safe and then he just left. He is a hero.” said Zimbelman.

Now they just hope to find him one day.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.