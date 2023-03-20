Child’s wish is granted at Dickinson Make-A-Wish event

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - The annual Make-A-Wish benefit in Dickinson raises more than $100,000 to help children’s dreams become realities.

The president and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Dakota say they’re thankful for the support from the southwest part of the state every year.

“A whole bunch of opportunities for people to support Make-A-Wish through various donations, and we’re just so grateful because what that means is more money, more wishes,” said Billi Zielinski, Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

The event had a live and silent auction, bouncy houses for children, and ice skating.

It’s a special day every year, especially for wish children, who have experienced various health challenges.

Some wish children shared memories of their wishes.

“It made me happy and my siblings happy,” said Laynie Simons, Make-A-Wish child.

“I wanted to pet zebras, and then I also got to feed giraffes and swim with otters,” said Sage Ouradnik, Make-A-Wish child.

The wish children were all introduced on stage, and one young girl learned — with help from a princess — that she would be going to Disney World.

Even though the event is over, it’s never too late to donate.

“Keep on donating, and give everything you can give because the kids — they don’t know when the next day, is or how they’re doing, or how they’re going to live the next day,” said Zane Krivoruchka, Make-A-Wish child.

The young girl who learned about her wish Saturday is Kinzlee Messer.

She leaves for Disney on March 31st.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.