Britta Curl captains Wisconsin Badgers to national championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the third time as a Wisconsin Badger, Britta Curl is a National Champion. The badgers beat No. 1 Ohio State 1-0 Sunday afternoon in Duluth, Minnesota.

Curl, the captain for Wisconsin this winter, led her team to the Frozen Four after not being seeded going into the NCAA Tournament. The 2022-2023 Badgers are the first team in NCAA women’s hockey history to win the championship as an unseeded team.

Their meeting with Ohio State on Sunday was the fifth time Wisconsin and Ohio State played this winter. OSU held the season edge 3-1 going in. Wisconsin’s 1-0 win is the first time the Buckeyes have been shut out this season.

Curl did not record a point in the low-scoring championship game, but totaled 42 points in 42 games played this winter.

Her first title game as a freshman in 2018-2019, and second came in 2021-2022, the season she redshirted to play for Team USA in the IIHF Women’s World Championships.

The 2018 St. Mary’s graduate played for the Bismarck Blizzard while in high school. This is Wisconsin’s seventh national championship in women’s hockey.

