Benefit held for two Mandan police employees battling cancer

By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -On Sunday, a breakfast benefit was held for two Mandan Police Department members who are battling cancer.

Mandan police officer Mary Ternes is currently battling stage four breast cancer, and Mandan Police employee Calvin Bullinger is battling stage four lung cancer.

All the money raised from the benefit today will help their families with medical bills and other expenses.

If you were not able to stop by the benefit, you can still donate by going to Mary and Calvin’s GoFundMe sites.

