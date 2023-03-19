Nutrition impacted by inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation and nutrition are connected. When costs rise, people often opt for less expensive food at the grocery store. In many grocery stores, the less expensive foods have lower nutritional value.

Still, properly filling your cart and feeding your family is a priority for North Dakota dieticians.

“When people think of the most pro-dietician food it’s the fresh vegetables, the proteins, the meats and things like that, but there are ways to get the right nutrition without having to go to the most expensive sections of the grocery store,” said Sam Schilling, a registered dietician at Sanford in Bismarck.

Dieticians say some ways you can fight inflation at the grocery store is by making a plan before you go, simplifying your diet and opting for frozen produce rather than fresh.

And some good news... eggs are getting cheaper. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last month that egg prices fell nearly seven percent compared to January.

