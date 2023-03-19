ND Game and Fish grant helps fund high school trap leagues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trap leagues have grown in popularity around North Dakota over the last couple of years for high school students. North Dakota Game and Fish wants to get students established in the sport early on.

They offer team grants every year for start-up equipment like safety goggles and vests or items that can be used for future teams. The grant is $1,000 and is only issued once to each team.

“You know it’s something that’s available for other students that are going to be the quarterback, the starting basketball player. People have all sorts of different abilities,” said Marty Egeland, education section leader.

28 teams have already used the grant money, but they’re hoping to get more schools established with a trap league. High schools that want to receive the grant need to apply before April 1.

